Masked burglars steal at least 26 guns from Swansea Rural King

By Hana Muslic

February 14, 2019 05:32 PM

According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.
Swansea police are searching for two masked people they say stole multiple guns from a business Tuesday night.

Police said that around 10:30 p.m., the two smashed the glass front doors of the Rural King on North Illinois Street and entered the store, which was closed at the time.

The people then went to the area containing guns. They smashed display cases with firearms inside, cut a cable and took 23 pistols, three long rifles and live ammunition. The people then left the same way they entered.

Police are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the crime. Anyone with information can contact Det. Jason Frank at 618-233-8114. Those who call the CrimeStoppers Tip Hotline at 866-371-8477 could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

