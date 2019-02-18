Man robbed at gunpoint by coworker, two men she brought to motel room, police say

One person has been arrested and two others were on the run Monday after police say a man was robbed at gunpoint at a local motel.
The man who was robbed stayed at the Trailway Motel in Fairview Heights with a coworker on Saturday night, according to a Fairview Heights Police Department news release.
He told police that on Sunday morning, he noticed she wasn’t there around 7 a.m. She came back to their room with two men, who the man said robbed him at gunpoint.
No injuries were reported, according to police. The suspects fled the motel in the woman’s Ford Taurus with “several items.” Police did not release what was stolen from the man.
Dwayne M. Stewart, 44, of East St. Louis, was charged with two felonies in the armed robbery. His bond was set at $75,000. He remained in custody at the St. Clair County Jail on Monday.
Police are still looking for the other two suspects.
The Fairview Heights Police Department released a photo of the woman but not her name. The man was seen in surveillance video wearing a light green hooded sweatshirt.
Officers had pursued the Ford Taurus getaway car after receiving a 911 call about an armed robbery around 8 a.m. Sunday. They found it fleeing westbound on St. Clair Avenue near Illinois 157, according to the news release.
Police said the driver refused to stop. They followed the car into East St. Louis, where neighboring police departments helped with the pursuit.
After losing sight of the vehicle, police said they found and arrested Stewart, who was on foot. The car was later seen abandoned in the 2500 block of Douglas Avenue in East St. Louis.
Officers from multiple departments, along with the K9 unit from the Illinois State Police, searched the area, but they couldn’t find the suspects.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100. Police also accept anonymous tips through the department’s website, fhpd.org.
