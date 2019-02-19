Police searching for suspect after man shot and killed in East St. Louis

A 36- year old disabled man was shot multiple times Saturday night while he sat in his SUV outside a convenience mart in the 900 block of east Broadway.
The victim was identified as Christopher Smith, of East St. Louis. It’s the third homicide of the year in the city.
Illinois State Police Sgt. Elbert Jennings said Smith and another person, whom police did not identify, had gone to Gold Star convenience mart.
“East St. Louis Police received a call at 11.47 p.m. in reference to a shooting at 937 East Broadway,” Jennings said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
When police arrived, they found the disabled man inside his car had been shot multiple times.
Smith was taken to St. Louis University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Jennings said.
Jennings said police talked to Smith’s passenger, but no one is currently in custody.
Comments