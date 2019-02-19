Police chase starts in Dupo, ends with crash on Poplar Street Bridge

A police chase with a St. Louis man that began in the metro-east ended with a crash on the Poplar Street Bridge on Monday morning.
Dupo police attempted to stop an SUV without license plates in the 2300 block of Stolle Road around 9:30 a.m., Police Chief Kevin Smith told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Though the driver pulled over to begin with, he then made a U-turn as the police officer approached his car and fled, almost hitting the officer.
The Dupo police officer stopped the chase after pursuing the SUV for a while, and a Cahokia police officer picked up the pursuit. The driver of the SUV attempted to cross the Poplar Street Bridge to St. Louis, but crashed. He then took off on foot, FOX 2 reported.
Police arrested the man, a 30-year-old from St. Louis, and transported him to a hospital for injuries he sustained in the accident. A 25-year-old female passenger, also from St. Louis, was not injured. She was released by police.
Smith told the Post-Dispatch it was unknown why the driver fled the traffic stop. He also said charges are pending.
