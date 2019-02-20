Police searching for woman who robbed Walgreens at gunpoint

Police are looking for a woman who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint Tuesday night.
At about 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, a masked black woman described as 30-40 years old displayed a handgun and demanded money, the Edwardsville Police Department stated in a news release Wednesday.
She had a dark silver revolver with a wooden handle, according to a report in the Edwardsville Intelligencer.
Photos or video of the suspect wasn’t immediately available Wednesday. Police said the woman wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants and used a black cloth mask to cover the bottom half of her face. She is between 5-foot-1 and 5-foot-4 and 140-170 pounds.
The suspect fled from the store, located at 102 W. Vandalia St. in Edwardsville, on foot. Police said it wasn’t immediately clear how much money was taken.
Illinois State Police didn’t indicate there were any injures in a multi-jurisdictional alert that was broadcast around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with possible information regarding the incident is asked to call the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.
