Crime

Police searching for woman who robbed Walgreens at gunpoint

By Carolyn P Smith

February 20, 2019 09:41 AM

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois

According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.
By
Up Next
According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.
By
Edwardsville

Police are looking for a woman who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint Tuesday night.

At about 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, a masked black woman described as 30-40 years old displayed a handgun and demanded money, the Edwardsville Police Department stated in a news release Wednesday.

She had a dark silver revolver with a wooden handle, according to a report in the Edwardsville Intelligencer.

Photos or video of the suspect wasn’t immediately available Wednesday. Police said the woman wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants and used a black cloth mask to cover the bottom half of her face. She is between 5-foot-1 and 5-foot-4 and 140-170 pounds.

The suspect fled from the store, located at 102 W. Vandalia St. in Edwardsville, on foot. Police said it wasn’t immediately clear how much money was taken.

Illinois State Police didn’t indicate there were any injures in a multi-jurisdictional alert that was broadcast around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with possible information regarding the incident is asked to call the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.

Carolyn Smith

Carolyn P. Smith has worked for the Belleville News-Democrat for 18 years and currently covers breaking news in the Metro-East. She graduated from the Journalism School at the University of Missouri at Columbia and says news is in her DNA.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  