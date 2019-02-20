Crime

Missouri Attorney General to investigate daycare ‘fight club’ in St. Louis

By Hana Muslic

February 20, 2019 03:45 PM

‘Fight club’ at St. Louis daycare caught on video by students

A 'fight club' that was seemingly encouraged by teachers at Adventure Learning Center in St. Louis, Mo. was captured on video by students in December of 2016. Editor's note: The video has been blurred to protect the identities of the students.
By
Up Next
A 'fight club' that was seemingly encouraged by teachers at Adventure Learning Center in St. Louis, Mo. was captured on video by students in December of 2016. Editor's note: The video has been blurred to protect the identities of the students.
By

The Missouri Attorney General will investigate a St. Louis daycare facility where children were filmed fist fighting each other in 2016.

On Wednesday, Eric Schmitt announced his office would investigate the case against daycare employees at Adventure Learning Center at 5440 Gravois Ave. after the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office dropped it two weeks ago, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Two workers, Tena N. Dailey and Mickala Guliford, were charged in November with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk. Original charging documents against the women accuse them of encouraging at least six 3- and 4-year-olds to fight each other, resulting in a black eye for one child on his birthday.

Videos of the fights, which were 35 minutes long, went viral last year.

The Circuit Attorney’s office told the Post-Dispatch there was not enough evidence to prosecute the workers and dropped the charges. But on Tuesday, Schmitt’s office served a civil investigative demand, similar to a subpoena, to the daycare facility to find out whether there were violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, the state’s consumer-protection law.

According to the Post-Dispatch, the workers were fired from the daycare facility.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

  Comments  