Collinsville man accused of kicking police officer, scratching jailer during arrest

By Hana Muslic

February 20, 2019 03:30 PM

A Collinsville man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a police officer and attempted to assault a jailer.

Charles Thompson, 54, was charged with one count of aggravated battery on Sunday by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office.

East St. Louis police said that on Feb. 15, officers were responding to an accident at 16th and State streets when one of the cars involved in the wreck tried to flee the scene. Police followed the vehicle and stopped it at the intersection of 12th Street and Martin Luther King Drive.

Thompson is accused of exiting the car and lunging toward one of the officers, who was able to take Thompson to the ground and place him in custody, according to a news release from the East St. Louis Police Department. While trying to get him up again, police say Thompson kicked the officer in the head.

Later, while being booked into St. Clair County Jail, police said Thompson also tried to put the jailer in a headlock before scratching and spitting on her.

Thompson’s bail was set at $40,000. He was still in police custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

