Man charged with arson in fire that destroyed Alorton mayor’s house gets bond reduced

By Carolyn P Smith

February 20, 2019 04:56 PM

The 19-year old Alorton man who was charged with arson after the Alorton mayor’s house was destroyed by fire had a bond reduction hearing in court Wednesday morning.

Yadarius A. Crawford, 19, from Alorton, was charged in December with arson in connection with the fire at Mayor JoAnn Reed’s home. He was arrested and his bond was set at $250,000.

On Wednesday, a judge granted a reduction to $100,000. Crawford must wear an ankle monitor and have no contact with Reed, according to the court order.

The document also states that the case will be reassigned due to Circuit Judge John O’Gara’s recusal.

The arrest warrant that spelled out the charges against Crawford accused him of knowingly damaging Reed’s single-family residence, located at 108 N. 42nd St. in Alorton, with the knowledge that Reed was inside. It is a class X felony.

It wasn’t clear Wednesday if Reed knows Crawford personally. She couldn’t be reached for comment.

It was the third time that a residence belonging to Reed burned to the ground, but the first time that anyone was arrested.

Reed has credited her alarm company with saving her life. It was their notification that prompted her to get our safely, she said previously.

