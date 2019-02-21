Shots fired into car with baby in backseat, East St. Louis police say

Police were investigating Thursday to determine why someone fired shots into a car shortly after noon in East St. Louis.
A 3-month-old baby was in the car’s backseat at the time, but neither the child nor the driver were injured, according to police.
Their beige Buick LeSabre was headed south on 25th Street at Lynch.
There were at least 18 evidence markers at the scene as Illinois State Police processed it Thursday afternoon. The Buick sat just in front of the stop sign at 25th and Lynch. One of its windows had a gaping hole in it from the bullets that struck it. Shattered glass was strewn around, and it appeared police had marked the front windshield, where it is believed some bullets struck the window.
East St. Louis Detective Ronald McClellan is leading the investigation. He said police have not identified a shooter. They are in the early stages of their investigation, and McClellan said few details were available Thursday.
Police received multiple calls reporting the shooting incident at which several bullets were fired, McClellan said.
McClellan said a car had been traveling behind the Buick.
“The car pulled in front of the Buick. The passenger got out of the car and started firing multiple shots,” McClellan said.
McClellan said a person in another vehicle that was in the area needed help at a local hospital because of a gunshot wound. McClellan said police are investigating to see whether it is connected to the shooting on 25th Street.
He said police found some shoes, a hair pick, bullets and magazines that belong to a gun. He said the driver of the Buick told police he didn’t know who the man was who fired multiple shots at him.
”He said he ducked down when the guy started shouting,” McClellan said. Police believe the shooter lost his shoes on scene.
