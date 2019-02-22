Crime

Burglars break into O’Fallon business, ride away on stolen motorcycles, police say

By Lexi Cortes

February 22, 2019 10:38 AM

O'Fallon

Five Kawasaki motorcycles were reported stolen from a business early Friday morning, according to police.

The suspects rode four of the motorcycles from the scene at MetroEast Motorsports in O’Fallon and loaded a fifth one into a dark-colored minivan, the O’Fallon Police Department stated in a news release. Police said they came prepared with helmets.

Witnesses told police they saw two of the motorcycles speeding westbound on Interstate 64 near Illinois 111 shortly after the theft.

A burglar alarm went off at MetroEast Motorsports on Frontage Road just before 2:30 a.m. Friday.

The O’Fallon Police Department said it responded within minutes. A window was broken and an overhead garage door was open when officers arrived, the department’s news release stated.

Police say the stolen motorcycles included:

A green 2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R.

A green 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R.

A green 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 636.

A green and black 2019 Kawasaki Ninja Z650.

A silver 2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call 618-624-9551 or email ckoch@ofallon.org.

