Burglars break into O’Fallon business, ride away on stolen motorcycles, police say

Five Kawasaki motorcycles were reported stolen from a business early Friday morning, according to police.
The suspects rode four of the motorcycles from the scene at MetroEast Motorsports in O’Fallon and loaded a fifth one into a dark-colored minivan, the O’Fallon Police Department stated in a news release. Police said they came prepared with helmets.
Witnesses told police they saw two of the motorcycles speeding westbound on Interstate 64 near Illinois 111 shortly after the theft.
A burglar alarm went off at MetroEast Motorsports on Frontage Road just before 2:30 a.m. Friday.
The O’Fallon Police Department said it responded within minutes. A window was broken and an overhead garage door was open when officers arrived, the department’s news release stated.
Police say the stolen motorcycles included:
▪ A green 2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R.
▪ A green 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R.
▪ A green 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 636.
▪ A green and black 2019 Kawasaki Ninja Z650.
▪ A silver 2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call 618-624-9551 or email ckoch@ofallon.org.
