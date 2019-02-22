Crime

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in State Park Place neighborhood

By Lexi Cortes

February 22, 2019 11:30 AM

A 38-year-old man was in critical condition Friday after he was hit by a car Thursday night in the State Park Place neighborhood, according to authorities.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department was looking for the driver of a vehicle witnesses said they saw speeding away from the area.

Deputies with the sheriff’s department responded around 11:30 p.m. Thursday to the 2800 block of Arlington Avenue in Collinsville after receiving a call that a pedestrian was struck by a car, according to a news release. The man who was hit was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a dark-colored pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram, with some chrome trim and a loud exhaust traveling quickly toward Black Lane.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-2052.

