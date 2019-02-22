Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting at Dupo police officer

A 39-year-old man was sentenced this week for shooting a semi-automatic pistol at a Dupo police officer.
The shooting happened in 2017. William V. Bowen Jr. was fleeing police, first in his car and then on foot, before he fired the gun at Officer Bradley Penet, who wasn’t struck.
On Thursday, St. Clair County Circuit Judge Robert Haida sentenced Bowen to 20 years in prison.
St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric credited K-9 Degen and his handler Officer Michael Young, of the Wood River Police Department, with finding the gun, which Bowen threw during the chase.
In a news release, Gomric stated that it “may never have been found without their service.”
Degen died later in 2017 after he was diagnosed with aggressive cancer.
