Police investigate early morning shooting in Cahokia

Police are investigating after a man was shot early Monday morning on Doris Avenue in Cahokia.
The shooting occurred just after 1 a.m.
According to a report on Fox2 now.com, the man, whom police did not identify, was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately available. Police located multiple shell casings at the scene this morning.
A description of the suspect has not been provided by police, according to KMOV.com.
