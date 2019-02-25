Crime

Police investigate early morning shooting in Cahokia

By Carolyn P Smith

February 25, 2019 07:58 AM

St. Clair County sees homicides increase in 2018

Homicides increased in St. Clair County in 2018 despite a decrease in homicides in East St. Louis.
By
Up Next
Homicides increased in St. Clair County in 2018 despite a decrease in homicides in East St. Louis.
By
Cahokia

Police are investigating after a man was shot early Monday morning on Doris Avenue in Cahokia.

The shooting occurred just after 1 a.m.

According to a report on Fox2 now.com, the man, whom police did not identify, was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately available. Police located multiple shell casings at the scene this morning.

A description of the suspect has not been provided by police, according to KMOV.com.

Carolyn Smith

Carolyn P. Smith has worked for the Belleville News-Democrat for 18 years and currently covers breaking news in the Metro-East. She graduated from the Journalism School at the University of Missouri at Columbia and says news is in her DNA.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  