Fentanyl found on Caseyville woman during traffic stop, police say

By Hana Muslic

February 25, 2019 05:38 PM

A Caseyville woman faces a felony charge after police say they found the deadly drug fentanyl on her last week.

Melissa C. Kite, 25, was arrested on Feb. 22 during a traffic stop, the Caseyville Police Department wrote on Facebook. The driver of the car she had been in was pulled over for an equipment violation, the post said.

During the traffic stop, officers discovered multiple pills of a substance containing fentanyl in Kite’s possession, charging documents from St. Clair County Court state. She was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

According to CNN, fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin. Only a quarter of a milligram can kill a person.

Kite’s bond was set at $15,000.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

