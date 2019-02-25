Fentanyl found on Caseyville woman during traffic stop, police say

A Caseyville woman faces a felony charge after police say they found the deadly drug fentanyl on her last week.
Melissa C. Kite, 25, was arrested on Feb. 22 during a traffic stop, the Caseyville Police Department wrote on Facebook. The driver of the car she had been in was pulled over for an equipment violation, the post said.
During the traffic stop, officers discovered multiple pills of a substance containing fentanyl in Kite’s possession, charging documents from St. Clair County Court state. She was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
According to CNN, fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin. Only a quarter of a milligram can kill a person.
Kite’s bond was set at $15,000.
