Woman in serious condition after being shot while sitting at red light in East St. Louis

A 27-year-old woman is in serious condition after she was shot Sunday night while sitting in her car at a red light at 28th Street and Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis.
Police Chief Jerry Simon said the woman had been traveling west on Illinois 15 and was stopped at a stoplight when cars pulled up on each side of her. People in both those cars began shooting at each other.
Police said the victim, whom they did not identify, was shot in the wrist, hand and face.
Simon said police did not know if the shooters had been in a rolling gun battle before entering East St. Louis, and the shooters have not been located. Police are are reviewing video surveillance from businesses near the scene in an attempt to identify the suspects.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Anyone with information is asked to call the East St. Louis Police Department at 618-482-6790.
Comments