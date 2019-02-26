Two Cahokia men hit with shotgun pellets while in their yard

Two young men were grazed by shotgun pellets while they were outside in their backyard in Cahokia and they were taken to a hospital and released.
Cahokia Police Capt. Dennis Plew said police have not identified the shooter and are still investigating the shooting reported Monday morning at 127 Kenneth.
Plew said police do not know the motive for the shooting or whether the two victims were targeted or if it was a random shooting.
Plew said one of the victims is about 20 and he did not have the age of the other victim.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505.
Comments