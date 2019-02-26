St. Louis man charged with aggravated battery against bailiff in St. Clair County Court

A St. Louis man was with two felonies on Feb. 22 following his alleged assault on a bailiff in St. Clair County last year.
Emmanuel I. Jones, 21, was arrested by bailiffs at the St. Clair County courthouse on an outstanding warrant on Aug. 23, Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the sheriff’s department said Tuesday.
While detained in the holdover cell at the courthouse, Fleshren said Jones began yelling and “causing problems.” That’s when Bailiff Devin Sims went into the cell to intervene. According to charging documents, Jones then jumped on Sims and slammed him into a door.
Other bailiffs then entered the cell and were able to secure Jones inside without further incident, Fleshren said. During the struggle, Sims’ left ring finger was injured.
Jones was charged with one count of resisting a police officer and one count of aggravated battery related to the incident. His bail was set at $20,000 and, according to Fleshren, he was not in police custody as of Tuesday.
Comments