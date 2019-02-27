Serial bank robber sentenced to 20 years in prison by Southern Illinois federal judge

Southern District of Illinois Judge Staci Yandle Tuesday sentenced a serial bank robber to 20 years in prison, surpassing the sentencing guildelines.
Dandre R. Brown, 30, of Godfrey, was convicted on five-counts of bank robbery with a total take of about $37,000 and a sixth count of transporting stolen vehicles across state lines.
The series of robberies began November 29, 2017 in Alton. The indictment said Brown, wearing dark colored sunglasses, a black puffy coat with a hood entered U. S. Bank located at 1520 Washington Ave. in Alton, through the main customer doors.
Brown approached the teller and passed her a note which read: “Give me your money. I have a weapon. The teller emptied her register of all its money, which Brown put it in his pockets, the federal complaint said.. A witness, who worked at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, near the bank, saw Brown get into a black Chrysler 300.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
While fleeing, Brown dropped his robbery note. An FBI agent found it on the ground near the bank. It was analyzed for fingerprints, which led them back to the robber.. Brown got nearly $3,000 in that robbery.
Brown was also charged with robbing US Bank on Highway 67 in Florissant, Missouri on Dec. 11, 2017. His method was largely the same — he refused to remove his hat and sunglasses and handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller gave Brown $1,625.00.
On December 20, Brown entered Reliance Bank on Godfrey Road in Godfrey and got away with $3,000. Two days later, Brown robbed Regions Bank on.West Main Street, in East Alton of nearly $14,000.
On January 2, 2018, Brown robbed U S Bank on Edwardsville Road in Wood River and got nearly $8,000.
The fifth robbery occurred on January 10 at Mid America Credit Union on Troy Road in Edwardsville. This time he got nearly $9,000.
Comments