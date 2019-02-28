St. Louis men charged with firing gun in Fairview Heights park

Two 22-year-olds from St. Louis were charged this week with firing a gun in a metro-east park.
Gustavo Alvarez-Gomez and Jordy J. Sanchez-Andrade were both charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, a class 4 felony, and unlawful use of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor, by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office.
The Fairview Heights Police Department arrested them Monday at Pleasant Ridge Park. A caller had reported hearing several gunshots there after seeing two men get out of a car and walk into the woods, according to a news release from the department.
Alvarez-Gomez and Sanchez-Andrade remained in the St. Clair County Jail Thursday. Their bonds were set at $10,000.
