Carjacking suspects arrested after police chase from Collinsville to Soulard

Two people were arrested in Missouri Thursday night in connection with a metro-east carjacking from last month, according to reports.

A police officer noticed a car that had been reported stolen was in the parking lot of Collinsville’s Walmart, according to KMOV. The news station reported that the driver led police on a high-speed chase across the river.

Collinsville Police Chief Steve Evans and a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Friday that their departments assisted in the incident.

Collinsville police officers were called to the Walmart but weren’t involved in the pursuit. Illinois State Police troopers followed the vehicle for a couple of miles, but lost it, according to Trooper Joshua Korando.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat

St. Louis police arrested the suspects after the chase ended around 8 p.m. in Soulard, Fox2Now reported.