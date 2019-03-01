Crime

Homeless woman accused of taking child; caregiver he was staying with also faces charges

By Lexi Cortes

March 01, 2019 04:33 PM

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois

According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.
By
Up Next
According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.
By
Wood River

A homeless woman accused of taking a 19-month-old boy and the caretaker he was staying with are facing misdemeanor child endangerment charges.

The boy, Azarah “Alex” R.L. Wohlert, was reported missing Thursday morning, when police believe Ashleigh R. Russell, 26, took him from a house in Wood River and left in the caretaker’s car without permission.

Wood River police knew the boy’s caretaker, Nikki S. Stephens, 46, of Wood River, had drug and alcohol problems, according to a news release.

Russell came back to the house with Alex about four and a half hours after the car was seen driving across the Clark Bridge into Missouri, according to police. That’s when Russell was taken to the Wood River Police Department for questioning, and the boy was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

On Friday, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office charged Russell and Stephens with child endangerment.

Lexi Cortes

Lexi Cortes covers the issues and events in education that matter to metro-east students, parents and taxpayers. She won a first-place award from the Illinois Press Association in 2018 for her work on a series of stories about proposals to increase sales tax rates, focusing on how those increases could affect schools and residents.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  