A Granite City man was charged with aggravated kidnapping

An 18-year old Granite City man, who was wanted on charges of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, turned himself in to the Collinsville Police Department.
Kejuan M. Towns was charged following an incident on Monday, February 25 that occurred in the 200 block of W. Woodcrest involving his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.
The Collinsville Police Department issued a press release on Friday saying the Madison County State’s Attorney issued the charges against Towns, who police say kidnapped his ex-girlfriend.
“With assistance from the community, investigators were able to locate a video of the incident that corroborated the statement of those involved,” Collinsville police said.
When the officers went to investigate a report of shots fired in the 200 block of W. Woodcrest, they learned a female had been visiting her boyfriend when her ex-boyfriend arrived and challenged her new boyfriend to come outside to confront him, the press release said.
“When both parties stepped outside, the suspect forced the female into his vehicle.
Prior to driving away, the suspect fired several shots from a handgun in the direction of the victim’s boyfriend who was fleeing on foot.
The female victim was released from the vehicle about a block later. No one was injured. The case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office on Thursday. Town’s Bond was set at $250,000.
