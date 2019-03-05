Belleville police release photos of persons of interest in carjacking

The Belleville Police Department on Tuesday released photos of two individuals they are calling persons of interest in a carjacking that occurred on Wesley Drive on the west side a week ago.
Police are asking anyone who can identify these men to call the police department at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. This is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
The department did not release information about where the photos were taken.
The car was later found in East St. Louis. One victim told Belleville police that he was visiting a friend and they both were sitting inside his vehicle when they were confronted by four or five suspects.
“The suspects ordered them out of the 2017 Pontiac Vibe at gunpoint and had then lay on the ground,” Belleville Police Lt. Todd Keilbach said. The suspects took both people’s cellphones and a wallet from one of the victims. The suspects then fled the area. One suspect fired a single gunshot as the car sped away. Keilbach said no one was injured during the incident.
In their initial report, police released a description of the suspects as black males in their late teens, approximately 5-foot, 8 inches tall with slender builds.
