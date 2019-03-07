Fairview Heights police chase ends with head-on crash in East St. Louis

At least two people were injured when a car that was being chased by police crashed head-on with another vehicle at 40th and State streets in East St. Louis.
Fairview Heights police began pursuing a red Murano. The chase went into East St. Louis, where the Murano crashed into a gray sedan. The occupant of that car, a woman, was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be cut out by the East St. Louis Fire Department. The woman lay on the ground several minutes until an ambulance arrived. Police patted her down before she was placed on the stretcher.
The man who was driving the Murano sat on the ground with multiple police officers standing around him. He was handcuffed at the scene and put on an ambulance stretcher.
A woman who had been riding in the car with him sat on the ground at the rear of the vehicle for about 20 minutes. A blue boot that had been on her left foot lay in the street near her.
Police from the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Alorton, Illinois State Police, Washington Park and East St. Louis were on the scene. From 30th Street to State Street was blocked off with the huge presence of police cars and the two disabled vehicles and injured people. Lots of debris from the collision was scattered throughout the street.
Fairview Heights Lt. Jim Krummrich said he had no information to release. However, some officers at the scene could be heard talking about possible retail theft. Police brought two large evidence bags to the vehicle and put several items from the Murano in them. They also carried a baby car seat from the car and placed it into a police vehicle.
