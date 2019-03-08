Belleville man charged with seven counts of child pornography possession

Crime

By Kavahn Mansouri

March 08, 2019 04:06 PM

A Belleville man has been charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography.

On Friday, Richard A. Engelke Jr., 51, was charged with a Class 2 Felony for possession of child pornography on an electronic device. His bond was set at $500,000.

The charges stem from an investigation into allegations of sexual assault, in which Engelke is a person of interest. The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office believes that all of Engelke’s victims have been identified.

However, the sheriff’s department is requesting any adult who is concerned that a minor had unsupervised contact with the Engelke speak with the minor about their interactions and to contact the sheriff’s department.

Engelke remains in custody in the St. Clair County Jail.

