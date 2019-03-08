One man shot by someone with U.S. Marshals Task Force

A man was shot by a member of the U.S. Marshals Task Force after he fled from a residence in Cahokia where police were attempting to serve a search warrant. That individual, who police did not identify, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries due to a gun-shot wound, Illinois State Police trooper Joshua Korando said.
Illinois State Police are in the preliminary stages of their investigation into what happened.
But what started as an attempt to serve a search warrant at a Cahokia residence ended in a police pursuit and an officer-involved shooting.
U. S. Marshal Brad Maxwell said “There was an attempt to effect an arrest, a chase ensued, shots were fired and there was a car crash.” He said Illinois State Police were handling the investigation..
In a press release put out by Korando, he said U.S. Marshals were attempting to serve a warrant and that situation escalated into an officer-involved shooting and pursuit, which ended at Illinois Route 3 and 8th Street in Sauget, Ill., at 9:51 a.m.
Korando said when the U.S. Marshals went to the house, which they did not identify with an address, “two subjects ran from the residence and fled the area in a vehicle.”
“Sometime during the incident, a task force member discharged his weapon, striking one of the occupants.”
Korando said the U.S. Marshals advised District 11 telecommunications via radio at 9:52 a.m. that they were in a pursuit. And they said the fleeing vehicle had struck the rear of a tractor semi-trailer near Illinois Route 3 and 8th Street in Sauget. “Both subjects fled from the silver SUV with Missouri plates on foot, but police captured them a short time later,” Korando said.
Illinois State Police Zone 6 investigations is continuing the investigation and no further information is available at this time, Korando said.
