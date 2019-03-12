She called 911 to report a domestic attack. He took the phone but didn’t hang up.

A 53-year old East St. Louis man was charged with aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint for tying to prevent a woman from reporting domestic abuse.
Willie E. Ball, of East St. Louis, was charged by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office March 9, with one count of aggravated domestic battery, a class 2 felony, and one count of unlawful restraint, a class four felony.
East St. Louis Police went to 400 block of Gray Avenue on March 7 after receiving a 911 call “with a female yelling for help,” East St. Louis Detective Ronald McClellan said.
According to police, a woman called 911 asking for a police escort from her apartment. Ball allegedly took the phone from her, but did not hang up, McClellan said. Police and 911 operators heard tussling and crying, McClellan said.
“He can be heard threatening her over 911 when police were knocking at the door,” McClellan said. “He told her ‘Bitch, if you move, I’ll kill you.’”
Police arrived and attempted to enter the apartment, but no one would answer their knocks. The building’s landlord opened the door and police were able to talk to both suspects, McClellan said.
“The female said the male subject had become mad at her and and slapped and choked her numerous times,” McClellan said.
Ball was taken into custody and his bond was set at $60,000.
