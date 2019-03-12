Man shot while sitting in car in front of his house

A 37-year-old East St. Louis man was shot while he sat in a car outside of his residence early Tuesday.
Police do not have a suspect nor a reason why the unidentified male was shot.
Police were called to the 1700 block of Boismenue at 1:05 a.m. by a female who reported her fiance had been shot multiple times.
Est St. Louis Police Chief Jerry Simon said the man, whom he did not identify, was returning home from work.
“He was in front of his residence when an unknown person shot into his vehicle striking him numerous times,” Simon said.
Simon said police have no motive for the shooting.
Simon said the victim wasn’t saying much. The man was taken to an undisclosed hospital where he was reported to be in critical condition.
