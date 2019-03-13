Marissa man charged with grooming, soliciting and sexually exploiting minor

A Marissa man faces three felony charges after police say he carried on an inappropriate relationship with a minor last year.
Sean M. Wagner, 34, was charged Monday with grooming with intent to commit a sex offense, sexual exploitation of a child and indecent solicitation of a child in St. Clair County Court. The charges stem from incidents that happened on May 1 and June 14, 2018.
According to Marissa Police Chief Tom Prather, the girl and Wagner were familiar with each other. In June, another juvenile informed the girl’s mother about a sexually explicit photo Wagner had sent the girl. The mother confronted her daughter and she admitted to receiving the photo. The girl’s mother then reported Wagner to police.
Prather said it was a lengthy investigation that included multiple interviews of the girl and Wagner, and a phone dump to gather info, since the relationship had carried on mostly through texts and social media.
Wagner’s bail was set at $200,000. He was in police custody Wednesday afternoon.
