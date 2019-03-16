Crime

Illinois State Police trooper involved in a shooting on I-55 near Staunton

By Carolyn P Smith and

Lexi Cortes

March 16, 2019 06:42 PM

A state trooper was involved in a shooting on I-55 near Staunton, Illinois State Police confirmed Saturday.

The agency said an investigation into the shooting was ongoing.

The trooper, who was not identified Saturday, had been pursuing a suspect from a business in Glen Carbon, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Korando, a spokesman for ISP District 11.

Korando said the suspect crashed into a median at the Staunton exit on I-55 before fleeing on foot.

The trooper and the suspect exchanged gunfire, and Korando said the trooper was struck in the hand. Korando didn’t know how many times the trooper had been shot, but said his injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect was also shot, but Korando couldn’t say where he was shot or what his condition was on Saturday.

