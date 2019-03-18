Crime

Major Case Squad activated in Edwardsville

By Teri Maddox

March 18, 2019 02:50 PM

Edwardsville Police Department has requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to help with the investigation of a violent crime in the city, according to a department news release.

KSDK-TV is reporting that it involves a homicide.

Members of the Major Case Squad reported to the 800 block of North Kansas on Monday morning, KSDK reported. That is north of downtown Edwardsville.

A news conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Edwardsville Police Department.

“No additional information is available at this time,” the news release stated.

