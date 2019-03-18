Major Case Squad activated in Edwardsville

Edwardsville Police Department has requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to help with the investigation of a violent crime in the city, according to a department news release.
KSDK-TV is reporting that it involves a homicide.
Members of the Major Case Squad reported to the 800 block of North Kansas on Monday morning, KSDK reported. That is north of downtown Edwardsville.
A news conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Edwardsville Police Department.
“No additional information is available at this time,” the news release stated.
