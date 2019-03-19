Teen shot and killed after getting off MetroLink in East St. Louis

An 18-year old man was shot Monday night after he got off a MetroLink train at the Fifth and Missouri station.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, which patrols MetroLink, activated the Major Case quad immediately. Police are looking for two suspects. One of them got on the westbound train in Fairview Heights and the other at the station near Jackie Joyner Kersee Center, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Captain Bruce Fleshren said.

“At approximately 10:48 p.m., dispatch was notified that a person was shot either on the platform or on the train while stopped at Fifth and Missouri.”

The victim, who later died at St. Louis University Hospital, has not been identified. An autopsy will be scheduled.

Investigators are working to get video surveillance from the MetroLink platform, Fleshren said.

Deputies arrived within four minutes and were told by witnesses that the victim had run across the parking lot toward Broadway Avenue, Fleshren said.

“Deputies found that the victim and suspect were on the westbound train at the same time,” Fleshren said.

Both men exited the train at the same time at Fifth and Missouri Avenue. A single shot was fired and both suspects fled, Fleshren said. It was not immediately clear whether the suspects and the victim knew each other or whether they had quarreled prior to boarding or after they were aboard the train.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and are hopeful that they can retrieve video surveillance or photos to help them identify the suspects. Fleshren said. The Major Case Squad has at least 13 law enforcement members participating.





Anyone with any information on this case is urged to call the Major Case Squad at 618-825-5200.