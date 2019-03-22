Belleville police searching for man who robbed Family Dollar with a handgun

Belleville Police are seeking information from the public after a man robbed a local Family Dollar on Wednesday.
The robbery occurred at the Family Dollar at 6401 West Main Street in Belleville at 9:23 a.m. Police said a suspect entered the store and indicated he was armed with a handgun and demanded cash from the business.
After the individual received some cash and other merchandise, he left the business and traveled westbound on West Main Street in what police said appeared to be a red Ford Edge.
Police described the man as a tall black male, possibly in his 50s with a black and gray goatee. He wore a black cap, black sunglasses, a black and blue coat, dark colored pants and black shoes during the robbery.
The vehicle was a red Ford Edge SUV, possibly a 2011-2014 model with chrome wheels, a chrome front grills, chrome strips below the side windows and tinted rear side windows.
Police believed the suspect is armed and dangerous and are asking anyone with information to call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.
