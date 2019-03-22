Homeowner shoots burglary suspect in the neck

An intruder was shot in the neck early Friday morning as he and another man were attempting to break into a home in Centreville.
Centreville Detective Sgt. DeMarius Thomas said the incident occurred about 2 a.m.
“We got a call in reference to a home invasion with a suspect shot. Officers responded and fond a man down suffering from a gunshot wound,” Thomas said.
“We believe he was hit in the neck (by the homeowner),”Thomas said. The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his wound,” Thomas said.
The unidentified suspect is believed to be in serious condition, Thomas said.
The second suspect, who police believe had a weapon, ran off and has not been located.
The suspects did not get inside of the victim’s home, Thomas confirmed.
