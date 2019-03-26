Dupo man charged with seven counts of distributing and receiving child porn

A Dupo man has been charged with distributing and receiving child pornography on at least seven separate dates in 2017 and 2018.

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted James K. Young, 66, with five counts of distributing child porn and two counts of receiving child porn, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois stated.

According to the release, Young is specifically charged with distributing a graphic digital video file on the first occasion between June 2017 and March 2018. He also knowingly received child porn on Nov. 7, 2017, and April 29, 2018.

Young’s arraignment has been set for April 11 at 10 a.m. at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis.