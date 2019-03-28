Crime

Belleville police, county coroner's office on scene after report of structure fire

Belleville Police and the St. Clair County Coroner's Office were dispatched to the 300 block of River Laurel Drive on Thursday afternoon.
Belleville Police and the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office were dispatched to the 300 block of River Laurel Drive on Thursday afternoon.
By

Belleville Police and the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office were dispatched to the 300 block of River Laurel Drive on Thursday afternoon.

There was a large police presence near the home, along with a helicopter and an engine from the Belleville Fire Department. Crime scene tape was also around the home, which was for sale.

It earlier was reported the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated, but that was in error. A detective with the Police Department told the News-Democrat no information is currently available on the situation.

According to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, emergency services were responding to a fire in an occupied building.

The News-Democrat will update this story as it develops.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018.

Kavahn Mansouri

My name is Kavahn Mansouri and I’m a Belleville News-Democrat and Highland News Leader reporter. I’ve covered small towns for more than two years, telling impactful, local stories that matter to those communities.

