Sheriff says this couple sold fentanyl to undercover deputies while their child waited in the car

A man and a woman have been taken into custody in Belleville for attempting to sell fentanyl to undercover police officers while their infant was in their car, the sheriff’s office said.
Jonathon C. Frye, 28, and Rebecca D. Pena, 24, were taken into custody on March 19 after arranging a drug deal with members of the St. Clair County Drug Tactical Unit, the sheriff’s office said.
It was the second drug deal between the couple and tactical unit, the sheriff’s office said.
According to a release from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, Frye and Pena’s 8-month-old child was in the vehicle during the second transaction and during the time of their arrest.
“This is exactly why they go to work every day, to protect our children from harm, and give them the best opportunity for a future they can get,” St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson said. “Luckily no one was harmed during this incident.”
Watson added that the parents are in need of help as well and that between the courts and DCFS, the pair can get the help they need to “turn their lives around.”
Both Pena and Frye remain in custody in the St. Clair County Jail. Bond was set at $100,00 for Frye and $75,000 for Frye.
