Clinton County man charged with sexual abuse, traveling to meet a minor in O’Fallon

By Joseph Bustos

March 28, 2019 04:38 PM

O'Fallon

A 23-year-old Clinton County man has been charged with criminal sexual abuse, traveling to meet a minor and grooming that stemmed from inappropriate contact on social media, O’Fallon police said.

Paul L. Jansen, of Damiansville, was taken Thursday to St. Clair County Jail and held on $200,000 bond.

O’Fallon Detective Sgt. Craig Koch said the victim was between 13 and 17 years old. He declined to release the child’s exact age or gender in order to protect the victim’s identity.

O’Fallon police were still investigating Jansen’s past activity, according to a news release.

“The O’Fallon Police Department would like to remind parents to monitor their children’s social media activity,” the department stated in the release. “If you suspect a crime may have been committed, contact your local police department.”

Jansen faces three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, three counts of traveling to meet a minor, one count of grooming and one count of indecent solicitation of a child.

