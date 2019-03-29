Investigation continues into death of man found in Belleville home

An autopsy was performed Friday on a Belleville man who was found dead at his residence Thursday on River Laurel Drive, but authorities still are not giving a cause of death.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye confirmed the autopsy was done and said the cause of death is undetermined. Police are continuing to investigate but have released no further information.
Authorities are not identifying the victim, other than to describe him as a 36-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at 2:42 p.m. Thursday at the residence.
The Belleville Police and Fire departments and the St. Clair County Coroner’s office were dispatched to the 300 block of River Laurel Drive after receiving a report of a structure fire at an occupied home. The body of a 36-year old man was found inside of the home.
Later, the body was transported outside behind the house and loaded onto a hearse. A “For Sale” sign was in front of the home.
Belleville Police Captain Mark Heffernan confirmed that police were conducting a death investigation. Police said said the man was the sole occupant of the house.
