Police investigating armed robbery at Marco’s Pizza in Collinsville

Police are looking for three suspects in a Thursday night armed robbery at Marco’s Pizza on St. Louis Road.
Two of the robbers displayed guns when they entered the business located at 108 St. Louis Road, according to a news release from the Collinsville Police Department.
A 22-year old woman was closing the business for the night around 10 p.m. when she told police three men wearing hooded sweatshirts came in and demanded money, the release states.
They were described as black men: one 5-foot-10 and average build, another 5-foot-10 and heavy build and a third 5-foot-7 and average build.
Police said the men took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and the safe before fleeing from the store on foot through a rear exit.
Illinois State Police, the Glen Carbon Police Department and the Madison County Sherifff’s Department assisted the Collinsville Police Department in the preliminary investigation with “crime scene processing and canine tracking,” according to the news release.
Police said video surveillance was secured from the business security system. Photos of the suspects were not yet available as of Friday.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131 ext. 5268 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.
