Crime

Centreville man dies after being shot at Centreville strip club

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois

According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. By
Up Next
According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. By
Centreville

Police are looking for the gunman who fatally shot a Centreville man multiple times early Tuesday morning on the parking lot of Club Onyx, a strip club in Centreville.

The victim was identified as Rodnathan Crumble, 23, of Centreville, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Jerri Hochmuth said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m outside on the Club Onyx parking lot. She said police are in the preliminary stages of their investigation. A motive is unknown, Hochmuth said, and police have not identified the gunman. Hochmuth said police need witnesses to come forward and give them any information they have regarding the shooting.

Dye said the victim suffered multiple gunshots and died as a result of them.

Crumble was taken to Touchette Regional Hospital for treatment of his wounds.

“An emergency room doctor at Touchette pronounced him dead at 3:02 a.m.,” Dye said.

An autopsy will be conducted possibly Wednesday, Dye said.

Hochmuth said the case agent is Illinois State Police Special Agent Travis Irwin. Anyone with information is urged to call 618-346-3990

  Comments  

Read Next

Collinsville police investigate two armed robberies in three days
Video media Created with Sketch.

Crime

Collinsville police investigate two armed robberies in three days

Days after a late night armed robbery at a pizza restaurant, police were investigating a bank robbery at GCS Credit Union on Illinois 159, Vandalia Street in Collinsville IL.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME

Crime

Police investigating armed robbery at Marco’s Pizza in Collinsville

Crime

Investigation continues into death of man found in Belleville home

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service