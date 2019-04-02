Centreville man dies after being shot at Centreville strip club

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Police are looking for the gunman who fatally shot a Centreville man multiple times early Tuesday morning on the parking lot of Club Onyx, a strip club in Centreville.

The victim was identified as Rodnathan Crumble, 23, of Centreville, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Jerri Hochmuth said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m outside on the Club Onyx parking lot. She said police are in the preliminary stages of their investigation. A motive is unknown, Hochmuth said, and police have not identified the gunman. Hochmuth said police need witnesses to come forward and give them any information they have regarding the shooting.

Dye said the victim suffered multiple gunshots and died as a result of them.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Crumble was taken to Touchette Regional Hospital for treatment of his wounds.

“An emergency room doctor at Touchette pronounced him dead at 3:02 a.m.,” Dye said.

An autopsy will be conducted possibly Wednesday, Dye said.

Hochmuth said the case agent is Illinois State Police Special Agent Travis Irwin. Anyone with information is urged to call 618-346-3990