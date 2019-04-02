Man stabbed multiple times during fight at East St. Louis club

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Police are looking for the man who stabbed another man during a fight at Club Da Beno in the 6800 block of State Street early Sunday morning.

The 20-year old victim was not identified by police.

Police Chief Jerry Simon confirmed his officers responded to a call reporting a fight at the club at 2:30 a.m. Police said the victim suffered stab woulds and was taken to a St. Louis hospital.

Simon said detectives are working with the staff at the club to get video to help identify the suspect. The weapon used was not recovered.

Simon said police are looking into why the victim was allowed inside, since he was not 21.

The owner of the club could not be reached for comment.