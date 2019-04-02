St. Clair County man charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

A St. Clair County man was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography on Saturday.

Barney J. Donohue Jr., 53, is accused of possessing the material on an electronic device. He remained in custody at St. Clair County Jail on Monday, a news release from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department stated. His bail was set at $500,000.

According to Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the department, the charges stem from an investigation by the Fairview Heights Police Department. When police learned Donohue lived in an unincorporated area of Fairview Heights, the information was turned over to the sheriff’s department, but Fairview Heights police continued to assist in the investigation.

On Monday afternoon, Donohue was listed as a firefighter on the Fairview Heights Fire Department’s website.

The sheriff’s department does not believe there are any local victims, but continues to investigate, the news release stated. If anyone has information about the investigation, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s department and speak with Investigator Aaron Keeney at 618-825-5309.