Crime

St. Clair County man charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography

Federal program targets online child predators

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. By
Up Next
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. By

A St. Clair County man was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography on Saturday.

Barney J. Donohue Jr., 53, is accused of possessing the material on an electronic device. He remained in custody at St. Clair County Jail on Monday, a news release from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department stated. His bail was set at $500,000.

According to Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the department, the charges stem from an investigation by the Fairview Heights Police Department. When police learned Donohue lived in an unincorporated area of Fairview Heights, the information was turned over to the sheriff’s department, but Fairview Heights police continued to assist in the investigation.

On Monday afternoon, Donohue was listed as a firefighter on the Fairview Heights Fire Department’s website.

The sheriff’s department does not believe there are any local victims, but continues to investigate, the news release stated. If anyone has information about the investigation, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s department and speak with Investigator Aaron Keeney at 618-825-5309.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.
  Comments  

Read Next

Crime

Man stabbed multiple times during fight at East St. Louis club

Police are looking for the man who stabbed another man during a fight at Club Da Beno in the 6800 block of State Street early Sunday morning in East St. Louis, Illinois.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME

Crime

St. Clair County prepped for flooding as rain and snow melt fills the Mississippi

Crime

Centreville man dies after being shot at Centreville strip club

Crime

Police investigating armed robbery at Marco’s Pizza in Collinsville

Crime

Investigation continues into death of man found in Belleville home

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service