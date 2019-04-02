Crime

Fairview Heights police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar

According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. By
Fairview Heights police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store Monday.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the store at 10231 Lincoln Trail, a news release from the department said. There, they learned that a man had entered the store and purchased a pack of cigarettes with cash. Once that transaction was complete, he picked a lighter and began a second transaction.

When the clerk opened the cash drawer for the second transaction, the man pulled out a black, semi-automatic handgun from inside his jacket and pointed it at the clerk. According to the release, the man then reached into the cash drawer and began to remove the money.

The man exited the store walking westbound in the parking lot and police were not able to locate him, the release stated. It is unknown if he entered a vehicle or lives in the area.

The man is described as a slender, black male with gray facial hair, wearing a dark jacket with a white hood, a San Antonio Spurs baseball cap, blue pants and one glove on his left hand.

No one was injured during the robbery. Police said they are currently reviewing video surveillance footage and plan to release portions of it this week.

Anyone with information can contact the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100 or message the department on Facebook. Anonymous tips can be reported at www.fhpd.org.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.
