East St. Louis man shot while sitting in his vehicle

A 47-year old East St. Louis man was shot multiple times while he sat in his vehicle at 45th and Caseyville Avenue Sundaynight.

The victim, who police did not identify, was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of his wounds. An update on his condition was not immediately available. The shooting took place at approximately 9:15 p.m.

East St. Louis Police Chief Jerry Simon said the victim, who was sitting in his Buick got into an argument with an unknown man who was on foot. The man on foot started shooting at the victim, striking him multiple times, Simon confirmed.

The victim managed to drive his vehicle to the 4100 block of Caseyville. Police responded to a report of shots fired and found the vehicle, with the victim inside, parked against the curb.

Police are investigating. Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is urged to call the police department at 482-6700.