Dupo man charged with receiving drugs from Belgium to distribute in the metro east

The punishment for drug crimes in Illinois Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois.

A Dupo man has been charged with three drug-related felonies after police say he brought drugs from Belgium into the metro-east.

Paige K. Duncan, 24, was charged on March 29 with one count of controlled substance trafficking, one count of manufacturing ecstasy and one count of possessing ecstasy, St. Clair County court records state.

According to the records, Duncan is accused of having MDMA mailed from Belgium into Illinois on March 27. The charges also allege Duncan manufactured and intended to deliver at least 100 grams, but less than 400 grams, of the drug. The exact amount is unknown.

Duncan remained in police custody on Thursday at St. Clair County Jail. His bail was set at $400,000.

The case is being investigated by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois, an Illinois State Police task force that tracks drug cases in Madison, St. Clair and Monroe counties. MEGSI Master Sgt. Michael Lewis said the force could not comment on the active investigation.

Another suspected of smuggling cocaine from Slovenia

MEGSI is also investigating a drug trafficking case from January that involved drugs shipped into Illinois from Slovenia.

On Jan. 25, Hans D. Steinert, 29, of Ballwin, Missouri, was charged in St. Clair County with five counts of controlled substance trafficking and five counts of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. According to charging documents, Steinert is accused of having cocaine, MDMA and amphetamine mailed from Slovenia in packaged that were delivered in two November and two January shipments.

Lewis said the force could not comment on the active investigation.