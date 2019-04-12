Two men wounded after gunmen fire more than 40 rounds into their car in Alorton

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Two men were wounded after someone fired at least 41 rounds at the Ford Festiva they were traveling in Thursday morning in the 3700 block of Bond Avenue.

The men were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police did not identify them because they are the victims and the two armed suspects who opened fire on their vehicle are still out there.

The victims are a 47-year old from St. Louis and a 41 -year old from East St. Louis.

The victims told police they were traveling on Bond Avenue when a dark-colored Infinity SUV with two men inside drove up from behind and started shooting from inside of their vehicle.





“At least 41 rounds were fired at the victims’ rental car,” said Alorton Detective Sgt. Marcus Smith. The vehicle had Pennsylvania license plates.

“They (the victims) said they didn’t know who shot at them or why. “t was just a random act of violence,” smith said.

Smith said police do not have any suspects. . Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Alorton Police Department at (618) 874-7084.