Crime

East St. Louis man an killed in car crash on I-255 has been identified

St. Clair County

The driver of the jeep that crashed into a median on Interstate 255 near Alorton Tuesday night has been identified.

Roger McPherson, 47, of 8518 Church Lane in East St. Louis, died at Touchette Regional Hospital at midnight, St. Clair county Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said. The cause of death was blunt trauma related to the accident.

Illinois State police responded to the crash , which was reported near Illinois 15 shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Illinois State Police Trooper Joshua Korando said the Jeep Laredo McPherson was driving northbound on the interstate veered off the road and struck a guardrail, then traveled back across all three of the northbound lanes and crashed into the median wall. The crash caused the interstate to be shut down while ISP’s accident reconstruction team investigated the crash scene.

