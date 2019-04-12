Crime

Two young men, both on foot, wounded in random shootings in East St. Louis

East St. Louis

Two young men were shot within 24 hours in East St. Louis while both were on foot, police said.

Thursday night, a 17-year-old male from St. Louis, was shot in the thigh as he walked from his girlfriend’s apartment in the Roosevelt Homes housing complex to his car.

The juvenile said he doesn’t know who or why he was shot. Police do not have a suspect or motive.

“He was walking back to his car after the visit and heard gunshots. He realized he had been struck in the thigh,” Police Chief Jerry Simon said.

At 12:41 a.m. Thursday, a 20-year-old man was shot twice in the upper right back while in the 1200 block of Gaty Avenue.

The victim told police he and another man were on foot when a blue van drove by and gunshots rang out from the van. He was struck twice. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital to get medical attention.

Police do not have any suspects or a motive, Simon said. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-482-6700.

Carolyn Smith

Carolyn P. Smith has worked for the Belleville News-Democrat for 18 years and currently covers breaking news in the Metro-East. She graduated from the Journalism School at the University of Missouri at Columbia and says news is in her DNA.

