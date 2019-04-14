Crime

Collinsville police searching for suspect after US Bank is robbed Sunday afternoon

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

Collinsville police are searching for a suspect who robed the U.S. Bank at 501 Beltline about 2 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Collinsville Police Department, an investigation revealed the suspect stepped to the counter, demanded money and lifted his jacked to reveal a handgun in his waistband.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money, and fled the scene on foot. He was last seen running north from the Schnucks parking lot into a wooded area behind the business complex.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall white man between the ages of 35 and 40 and weighing between 170-190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, an orange hooded sweatshirt, light blue pounds and brown boots.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information about the crime, call Detective Keith Jackson at 618-344-2131 ext. 5291 or CrimesStoppers at 866-371-8477.

  Comments  

Read Next

Two young men, both on foot, wounded in random shootings in East St. Louis

Crime

Two young men, both on foot, wounded in random shootings in East St. Louis

Southern Illinois police are searching for suspects in two gun unrelated gun crimes that happened in East St. Louis on April 11. Cops say they have no motives in the shootings in different parts of the city.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME

Crime

Two men wounded after gunmen fire more than 40 rounds into car in Alorton

Crime

He didn’t want to pay taxes on a cigar. Now he’s charged with a gun crime.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service