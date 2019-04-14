Collinsville police searching for suspect after US Bank is robbed Sunday afternoon

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Collinsville police are searching for a suspect who robed the U.S. Bank at 501 Beltline about 2 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Collinsville Police Department, an investigation revealed the suspect stepped to the counter, demanded money and lifted his jacked to reveal a handgun in his waistband.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money, and fled the scene on foot. He was last seen running north from the Schnucks parking lot into a wooded area behind the business complex.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall white man between the ages of 35 and 40 and weighing between 170-190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, an orange hooded sweatshirt, light blue pounds and brown boots.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information about the crime, call Detective Keith Jackson at 618-344-2131 ext. 5291 or CrimesStoppers at 866-371-8477.